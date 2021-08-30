Driver charged after hitting pedestrian in Pasco County, troopers say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers announced Monday that they have charged the driver who hit a pedestrian in Pasco County on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Elizabeth Diamond Zur, 19, is now facing a charge of reckless driving.

The accident happened at the intersection of Regency Park Boulevard at Maplehurst around 8:30 p.m. Lenard Israel, 20, was trying to cross in the crosswalk when troopers say Zur swerved around the stopped cars, passing in a turning lane, striking Israel. He suffered only minor injuries.

It was all caught on camera. Brian Aurioles and his wife were out for a drive and have a dash cam in their SUV.

“Absolutely insane and I have it all on video. I have the dashcam video and everything,” said Aurioles, who couldn’t believe what he was witnessing. “We look over, and this car just barrels down the middle turn lane and wipes him out. “

Troopers did not arrest Zur but issued her a notice to appear in court.