WATCH: SUV slams into Trinity cycle studio, FHP looking for driver

TRINITY, Fla. (WFLA) – When Dana Smith saw the video, she could not believe it. Smith is the lead trainer at Cycle Bar in Trinity, where an SUV smashed through the front window early Wednesday morning.

“Seeing that video and just how careless they are,” said Smith. “Driving in and driving right back out is just heartbreaking. “

Lead trainer Dana smith calls the incident, ‘disappointing.’

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, which happened at 12:30 a.m. at 8918 Strength Avenue in Trinity.

Cycle Bar general manager Anthony Triana had to cancel classes for the next two days because of the damage.

General Manager Anthony Triana’s phone started blowing up around that time.

“I’m like half asleep and all of a sudden my phone is just going off, going off, going off,” said Triana. “And I see voice mail, voice mail with our security system and Pasco sheriff’s deputies calling us. “

Triana says, thankfully the driver didn’t take out any of the equipment in the cycle room behind the lobby. That would have put him out of business for a bit longer.

“Today we canceled classes and tomorrow,” said Triana. “Friday, we will reassess everything once we have the building safe and secure for all of our members and our staff that comes in.”

Triana posted pictures on social media and is asking for anyone who recognizes the SUV to contact authorities.

Smith says it’s a bit disappointing to see the lobby destroyed. It seemed things were just starting to get back to normal.

“Shutting down with covid, just when things feel like they are going to be normal again, this happens?” said Smith. “Yeah, it’s unbelievable. “

Investigators believe the truck involved was a red Ford Explorer. Anyone with information regarding this incident, the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or *FHP, as well as Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.