Dorian’s rain could spell disaster in Hudson community

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Downpours from Hurricane Dorian could be a real problem for neighbors in the Lakeside Woodlands community in Pasco County.

Three dozen depressions, some very close to homes, could grow if Dorian brings a deluge.

Holes opened up about two weeks ago, around and near a retention pond in Lakeside Woodlands.

Fingers are pointing at one prime suspect. “I’m assuming it’s all the rain. I mean, they’re saying there’s the system of tunnels underneath us so, I’m guessing that all the rain is making the water move” said homeowner, Mike Sikorski.

Sikorski lives 2 houses away from the three dozen depressions, marked with tiny pink flags.

He’s been through this before. “I’m hoping that nothing else happens at my house. I mean, I’ve had 3 holes open up in the backyard already” said Sikorski.

It’s so bad, Pasco County closed a portion of Willow Brook Court, fearing the road could cave in.

There are indications, a void exists under the pavement.

“My fear is, hurricane coming, ya know, it’s gonna be a lot worse than it is. So we have some little ones out there still, from what I can see. And they’re gonna get larger” said neighbor, Barbara Geren.

Geren has seen maps that show the area has underground caverns and a river. “We lucked out because the way I looked at the map, I don’t see one under our house, but I see it in the street,” said Geren.

Her game plan for the weekend: “I pray. I pray. Every time I hear there’s a storm coming” she said.

Pasco Emergency Management makes routine checks on these depressions to see if they’ve grown.

If the big rains come, they’ll likely have to be out here often.