DOJ: Pasco Co. father, son charged with sex trafficking minor

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Department of Justice has charged a Trinity father and son for their alleged involvement in sex trafficking of a minor from Croatia.

Court documents allege that Jordan Pulido, 26, for over a year attempted to coerce the child to have sex with him.

In June 2018, Pulido traveled from Florida to Croatia and attempted to force the child to have sex with him.

The following month Pulido and his father Roberto Jimenez, 61, conspired to transport the child from Croatia to Florida so that Pulido could engage in sexual activity with the victim and were able to bring the child to Florida.

If convicted on all counts, Pulido and Jimenez face a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison.

