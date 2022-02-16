Dogs shot in shocking Ring video recovering at home in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The owner of the two dogs wounded in Tuesday’s drive-by shooting in Holiday said the veterinarian who treated them told her they are lucky to be alive.

Lucy and Ellie still have a long recovery ahead, but they are back home with their owner Linda Penn.

“They got a ways to go,” Penn told News Channel 8. “They’re not out of the woods.”

Penn said Lucy has staples on her head.

“Ellie is still pretty bad,” she said. “He shot her in the neck. The bullet went up through her jaw and it hit a tooth and that’s the only thing that stopped it from going straight up into her brain.”

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released body camera video from the arrest of 59-year-old Darren Salinger. He is charged with felony animal cruelty and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Salinger has been released from jail after posting his $15,000 bond.

In the arrest report, deputies said Salinger admitted to firing two shots from his vehicle. He told News Channel 8 he shot the dogs in retaliation for attacking his own.

“His intentions were to kill and with no regards to what he did in front of a lady’s house,” Penn said.

According to the arrest report, the owner of the Ring camera that recorded the shocking shooting was inside at the time of the incident late Tuesday morning.

Penn responded to the suspect’s accusation about her dogs by saying they are not aggressive at all.

“Ellie and Lucy have never ever attacked anybody,” she said. “They don’t like loud noises or anything like that.”

Penn said if she can come up with the money, she would like to build a new backyard fence for her dogs.