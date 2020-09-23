Dogs, puppies displaced by Hurricane Sally find refuge in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Some of the dogs and puppies displaced by Hurricane Sally are finding refuge in Pasco County, and could soon be yours.

Pasco County Animal Services announced Wednesday they took in 14 dogs and puppies from the Panhandle’s Santa Rosa County Animal Services in Pensacola.

According to Pasco County Animal Services post on social media, they traveled over 12 hours and 875 miles to help the animals.

All team members and dogs are now safe in Land O’ Lakes.

According to a spokesperson for Pasco County, the dogs are being checked by a veterinary team before going to local rescue partners to be adopted.

