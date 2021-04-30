Dog found in stolen car named honorary Pasco K9

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Bandit is one lucky dog.

Pasco County deputies found him when they recovered a stolen car earlier this month.

The car had been stolen from the Moon Lake area of New Port Richey and when deputies arrested the driver, they found the car owner’s dog. Bandit was not harmed. The look on his face after his joyride ended is priceless. The Pasco Sheriff’s Office posted the picture to Facebook and the comments were great.

“He has an evil smirk on his face, I think he’s the brains behind the whole operation! Lol just kidding glad he was returned safely,” one poster said.

“He looks the size of a mouse with an attitude ahaha,” another person replied.

Bandit became an honorary K9 for the day before he was safely reunited with his owner.