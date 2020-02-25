Dog battling cancer diagnosis becomes honorary Pasco County firefighter

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Members of Pasco County Fire Rescue made a dog’s day after letting him become an honorary firefighter following a recent cancer diagnosis.

“An x-ray showed that there was a mass on his spleen. He has masses pretty much everywhere,” said Oswald’s foster mother Danielle Nielson.

Oswald, who was given three months to live, is affectionately known as Oswald the Great. The elderly shelter dog is from Pasco County Animal Services where Nielson has been a volunteer since November.

Nielson says Oswald will live out his last days in her home while he completes his “bucket list”.

“We created the bucket list so he knows that he is loved and special. We want to make his last days the greatest they could be,” said Nielson.

Oswald is not letting the tough diagnosis let him down. And a heartwarming reception given to him and his foster parent by Pasco Fire Station #16 is helping. They let the energetic pup become an honorary member of the department.

Other items on Oswald’s bucket list include a ride-along with Pasco Sheriff’s K-9 Shep, taking a walk on the beach, having a birthday party and swimming in a pool. You can learn more about Oswald and his bucket list on his Facebook page.

