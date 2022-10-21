TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Animal Services (PCAS) is suspending dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers for 14 days due to the presence of Canine Pneumovirus at its Land O’ Lakes shelter.

Canine Pneumovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes respiratory disease in dogs.

Normal operations are expected to resume in about two weeks, or when veterinarians determine the environment is safe for pets.

All PCAS dogs are going through ongoing testing and receiving supportive care. PCAS is in contact with recent adopters and rescues.

Pasco County said the virus is hard to contain in kennels and the virus is likely present in the community.

If your pet is showing symptoms, like sneezing, watery eyes, runny nose and coughing, contact your veterinarian immediately.

PCAS cat operations are not affected. Pet licensing and owner-requested euthanasia needs also remain open.

If you find a lost pet during this time, go online for tips on how to find the owner.