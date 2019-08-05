Disbarred Pasco attorney accused of stealing from Home Depot

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Months after he allegedly set fire to a 47-foot yacht, a disbarred lawyer in New Port Richey has found himself in more legal trouble.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Stewart, 41, was busted shoplifting at a Home Depot store in Port Richey.

According to deputies, Stewart had tried to slip past the cash registers with several items he had placed in his pockets, but was caught by a loss prevention officer.

Once he was detained, he admitted to stealing the items, according to an affidavit.

According to reports, Stewart was suspended in 2015, and later disbarred for an unrelated felony charge.

In October 2018, he allegedly set fire to a family’s yacht. Records show he stole a boat motor from the same family years before.

Deputies said Stewart was found to be in possession of controlled substances during his arrest on Friday.

He faces charges of retail theft and drug possession.

