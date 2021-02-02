Detectives investigating three cases of child luring in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three suspicious incidents in Pasco County have parents on high alert. On three separate occasions, grown men attempted to lure little girls into their cars. In all three cases, the victims ran away and told their parents.

The first incident happened on Jan. 27 on Mansfield Boulevard in Wesley Chapel. An older man driving a blue work-style van approached the two female victims. He told them he was a cop. Investigators believe he tried to get the girls to get into that van.

Days later, on Sunday, Jan. 31, around 6:30 p.m. a Hispanic male driving a Mercury Mariner approached a young girl on Havana Avenue in Moon Lake. The girl told detectives the man asked her if she wanted a ride.

Surveillance cameras captured blurry images of that car that investigators have now posted on social media.

Chelsea Eckert lives in that neighborhood and is concerned about this type of activity.

“Hearing about this stuff is scary, as a mom,” said Eckert. “My concerns, my child’s safety. I don’t feel like she’s going to be able to be a kid and even be able to be in her front yard to play to do anything. “

The third incident happened on Monday at around 5:45 p.m. on Trumpet Vine Loop in Trinity. In that case, the victim told detectives an older white male wearing a black mask asked her how old she was, and told her to get in the car he was driving. Investigators believe the man was driving a dark-colored SUV.

Amanda Hunter with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office explains, it does not appear the cases are related, as the suspect descriptions are different.

“The only consistent thing with the suspect is they are all males, older males,” said Hunter. “Two of them have been white males, looking different. Described as different. And then one was a Hispanic male.”

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information on these individuals, to call the crime tips line at 1-800-706-2488. If your child is a victim of a suspicious incident, you are urged to call 911 immediately.