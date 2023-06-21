PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County deputy is being praised for saving a kitten that was trapped in a sewer at a Wawa gas station for over 24 hours.

A corporal with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Wawa located at State Road 52 and Little Road to help the distressed kitten.

Employees at the station gave the deputy and a helpful citizen hazmat suits so they could successfully rescue the animal, according to the sheriff’s Facebook post.

The kitten is doing well, according to the employees, and is with his new family.