Deputy hit by vehicle while directing traffic near fire in Land O’ Lakes

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County sheriff’s deputy was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning while directing traffic around a fire in Land O’ Lakes, authorities said.

Around 5 a.m., authorities responded to a structure fire in the 18200 block of State Road 52. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and there is no word on injuries.

At about 5:19 a.m., authorities said a deputy who was trying to direct traffic around the area was struck by a vehicle. They were taken to Bayonet Hospital in stable condition, according to Fire Rescue spokesman Corey Dierdorff.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. State Road 52 will be closed until further notice at Kent Grove and U.S. 41.

