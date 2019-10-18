Deputies: Tractor-riding Pasco man rams neighbor’s tractor, drops 10-foot log on him, beats him up

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County man was arrested this week after deputies say he rammed his tractor into a neighbor’s tractor, dropped a log on the other man and then started beating him up.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Charles Jenkins near his home in Dade City on Thursday morning.

An arrest report says the victim was using a tractor to remove a log from an easement near his home when Jenkins drove his own tractor toward him. Witnesses told deputies Jenkins had another log on the front of his tractor at the time.

Jenkins is accused of driving his tractor into the victim’s tractor then dropping the log on the victim’s legs.

When the victim fell off his tractor, deputies say Jenkins jumped on top of him and started hitting him in the face. Witnesses say the victim was eventually able to push Jenkins off of him.

Deputies who responded to the scene say they found the dropped log still up against the victim’s tractor. The arrest report notes that the log was about 10 feet long and 2 feet in diameter.

Jenkins was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and taken to the Pasco County jail.

