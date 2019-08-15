Deputies: Shots fired call at Pasco mall was actually smash-and-grab robbery

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are investigating an apparent smash-and-grab robbery that prompted a shots fired call at a Pasco County mall.

Deputies were called to Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey just before 1 p.m. Thursday for the call. A representative for the sheriff’s office says preliminary information stated shots had been fired.

When deputies got to the scene, they determined what happened was actually a smash-and-grab robbery. No shooting happened at the mall, the sheriff’s office says.

The smash-and-grab happened at the Zales store inside the mall. Deputies are still investigating. It’s not clear if anyone has been caught in connection with the robbery.