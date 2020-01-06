Deputies: Pasco graffiti vandal arrested for spraying ‘F*** the police’ on neighbor’s roof

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A graffiti vandal was arrested after he sprayed “F*** the police” on his neighbor’s roof and vandalized other properties in Pasco County, causing an estimated $4,100 in damage, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Dec. 28, Luis Joel Velez-Rosano, 22, was caught on surveillance video climbing onto the roof of a home on U.S. 19 and tagging it with the phrase “F*** the police, Happy New Year and JALB,” which are a random set of letters he likes to use, deputies said. This caused an estimated $100 in damage, according to an arrest citation.

Investigators also believe Velez-Rosano is responsible for vandalizing other properties in the area.

Sometime between Dec. 25 and Dec. 31, he allegedly tagged the back of another property with the phrase “JBAL, FTP, and Police Lies Matter,” causing an estimated $2,500 in damage. Velez-Rosano later admitted to the offense, deputies said.

Between Jan. 2 and Jan 3., deputies said Velez-Rosano took a black marker and wrote the letters “JA” on a Chevrolet Express Van on U.S. 19 in Holiday, causing an estimated $300 in damage, which he denies. That same day, he allegedly wrote “JALB” on the wall of a business on U.S. Highway 19 North in New Port Richey, which caused $500 to fix.

Velez-Rosano is also accused of tagging a Blue Rhino Storage container, an ATM machine, a parking lot sign and a stop sign at a Publix on U.S. 19 in New Port Richey, causing an estimated $1000 in damage. He later admitted to the offense, according to deputies.

Velez-Rosano was arrested on five counts of criminal mischief and booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

