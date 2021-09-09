Deputies seek public’s help to identify body found in Dade City

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public after a man’s body was found in Dade City last week.

The unknown man was found dead Saturday in the area of McJunkin Road and Lake Lola Road. Deputies did not say if foul play was suspected.

The man was described as white and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing Adidas shoes, a white and black Adidas shirt, blue jeans and a lion head ring on his left hand. The man also had multiple tattoos on his arms, chest and ribs, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 21-031964.

