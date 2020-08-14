Missing Child Alert issued for Pasco girl, 6

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – State law enforcement officials have issued a Missing Child Alert for a 6-year-old Pasco girl who reportedly disappeared with her mother on Wednesday.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it was looking for Solidad Padilla, 6, and her mother, 39-year-old Ashley Norsworthy.

Padilla and Norsworthy were last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday at their home on Nixon Road in Holiday.

Norsworthy said she was leaving home to run errands, but never returned, according to deputies.

Deputies said no threats of harm were made, but Norsworthy and Padilla are in need of their medication and there is concern for their well-being.

Padilla is described as 3 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Norsworthy is 5 feet 5 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said they may be traveling in a gray 2017 Toyota RAV4 with tinted windows and Florida tag 846 LFD.

Those with information regarding their whereabouts should call detectives at 727-847-8102, option 7, and reference case #20-028466.

