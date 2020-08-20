Deputies seek missing Pasco boy, 3, taken by non-custodial father

Pasco County

(Photo: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 3-year-old boy.

Deputies said Jaxcen Rodriguez was taken by his non-custodial father, 47-year-old Peter Rodriguez on Thursday morning. He is not believed to be in any danger.

Jaxcen and Peter were last seen on Bigelow Drive in Holiday around 9:30 a.m.

Jaxcen was wearing a black shirt with a “Momma Boy” logo, gray shorts, and black and white Converse shoes. His father may be driving a tan 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora with the Florida tag NLGV96.

Those with information regarding their whereabouts are asked to call detectives by dialing 727-847-8102, option 7.

