Deputies seek missing, endangered Pasco woman, 25

Pasco County

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered woman from Spring Hill.

The woman, Christal Gordon, was last seen in the 13000 block of Brutus Drive at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Gordon is 5 feet 5 inches, 100 pounds and has brown hair that’s dyed blue. Her eyes are hazel, and she was last seen wearing black pants and a black trench coat.

No further details were released.

Those with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also leave a tip on the sheriff’s office’s website.

