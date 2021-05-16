Deputies seek missing, endangered Pasco County man, 68

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who is considered endangered.

James Rosa, 68, was last seen sometime Friday evening in the area of Martin Lane in Port Richey, wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Rosa is about 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair with a bald spot on his head. Deputies say he has no teeth and shuffles when he walks.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102, option 7.