Deputies seek missing, endangered Pasco County man, 25

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old man who was reported missing and is considered endangered.

Deputies said Douglas Pemberton was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday on Aster Avenue in Zephyrhills.

Pemberton is 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a thick brown jacket, jeans and boots before he disappeared.

Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.