Deputies seek missing, endangered New Port Richey man, 26

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was reported missing in New Port Richey.

Joseph Nicholson, 26, was last seen at about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the Chadwick Drive area.

Nicholas is bald, has blue eyes and is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 260 pounds.

He may be driving a 2008 Toyota Prius with the Florida tag DWGV45.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at at 727-847-8102, option 7 or report your tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss