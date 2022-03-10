Deputies seek missing, endangered New Port Richey man, 26

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was reported missing in New Port Richey.

Joseph Nicholson, 26, was last seen at about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the Chadwick Drive area.

Nicholas is bald, has blue eyes and is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 260 pounds.

He may be driving a 2008 Toyota Prius with the Florida tag DWGV45.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at at 727-847-8102, option 7 or report your tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.