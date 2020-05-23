Breaking News
Deputies searching for two home invasion robbery suspects in Pasco County

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are currently searching for two home invasion robbery suspects.

According to deputies, the sheriff’s office responded to a home invasion robbery Saturday morning in the Zephyr Shores Estates community.

Deputies say two white male suspects broke into a home while wearing dark cloth face masks and demanded money. They were not able to get any money and there were no injuries to the victim.

The suspects have husky builds and are between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall, according to deputies.

If you know any information and have seen anything suspicious in this area, please call 911 immediately to report it or the PCSO at (727) 847-5878.

