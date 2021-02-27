Deputies searching for motorcyclist who fired multiple shots during funeral procession in Pasco Co.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are currently searching for a motorcyclist who fired shots during a funeral procession near the Hudson area.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of shots fired Saturday around 3 p.m. near Moon Lake Road.

Deputies say a funeral procession was traveling north on Moon Lake Road when an enduro-style motorcycle began passing cars in the procession and cutting vehicles off. Words were exchanged when the motorcyclist was not able to pass multiple cars due to being blocked by the procession, according to PCSO.

The procession continued east on State Road 52 and turned north on Kent Grove Drive while the motorcyclist followed. As the procession moved north, deputies say the motorcyclist continued east on State Road 52 at a slow speed, brandished a pistol, pointed it at two people in the procession, and then pointed the pistol straight up before firing at least six times.

The sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist then fled the scene at a high speed going east on State Road 52 toward Interstate 75.

Deputies say the motorcyclist is described as a thin white male, wearing all black, including a black helmet, with long light hair sticking out the helmet’s back. The motorcycle has a basket or container on the back and had a California tag attached. The tag number is unknown but was believed to contain a “77” within the tag number.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.