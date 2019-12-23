Deputies searching for missing woman in Port Richey

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies need the community’s help in finding a missing woman from Port Richey.

Deputies say 50-year-old Deanna Lee Truelove was last seen by her daughter Saturday night around 9.

Truelove has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

She is believed to have left her home in Port Richey in a 2013 silver Honda Civic with Florida tag Z76HHY.

If you have information on Truelove’s whereabouts or have seen her vehicle, please call 911 immediately.

LATEST STORIES: