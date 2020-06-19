Deputies searching for missing teen in Pasco

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are currently searching for a missing teenager.

Deputies say 17-year-old Ian Tate was last seen around 12:45 a.m. Friday in the Spring Hill area on foot. He was wearing a tight grey shirt, black and grey plaid pants, and tan Timberland boots. He might have a grey satchel bag.

Tate is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Tate’s whereabouts, please call 727-847-8102, option 7.

