LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Deputies searching for missing teen in Pasco

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are currently searching for a missing teenager.

Deputies say 17-year-old Ian Tate was last seen around 12:45 a.m. Friday in the Spring Hill area on foot. He was wearing a tight grey shirt, black and grey plaid pants, and tan Timberland boots. He might have a grey satchel bag.

Tate is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Tate’s whereabouts, please call 727-847-8102, option 7.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss