Deputies searching for missing, endangered Lutz woman

Pasco County

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County sheriff’s deputies need your help locating a missing and endangered woman.

According to deputies, Bhrielle Vasquez-Sponsler, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8:30 p.m. in the Sweetbroom Circle area of Lutz and is 5 feet 4 inches, weighs about 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to have been driving a 2018 beige Hyundai Elantra with FL tag NQAV21.

If you have any information on Vasquez-Sponsler’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

