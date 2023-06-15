PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for a missing endangered 32-year-old woman last seen in Dade City.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Megan McVay, who was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 9300 block of US 98 in Dade City. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 154 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants and muck boots.

Anyone with information on McVay’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pasco Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7or report a tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.