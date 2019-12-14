Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are currently searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Deputies say Valeria Brianna Carr was reported missing from her home located off of Suwannee Drive around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Carr has a light brown complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. She stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing an unknown colored shirt and red boxers.

If you see Carr or know her whereabouts, please contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

