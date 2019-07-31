Deputies searching for Home Depot theft suspect in Pasco Co.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are hoping you can recognize a theft suspect.

Deputies say the theft happened on Thursday at 3:33 p.m. at the Home Depot located at 1315 US 19 in Holiday, Florida.

The suspect took $1,068.67 worth of tools. He passed all points of sale in the store and did not try to pay for the items.

According to deputies, the suspect took off in a white 2015 Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

If you know of any information or know who this suspect is, please contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips at 1-800-706-2488 and reference the case number 19031219.