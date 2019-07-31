Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Deputies searching for Home Depot theft suspect in Pasco Co.

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are hoping you can recognize a theft suspect.

Deputies say the theft happened on Thursday at 3:33 p.m. at the Home Depot located at 1315 US 19 in Holiday, Florida.

The suspect took $1,068.67 worth of tools. He passed all points of sale in the store and did not try to pay for the items.

According to deputies, the suspect took off in a white 2015 Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

If you know of any information or know who this suspect is, please contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips at 1-800-706-2488 and reference the case number 19031219.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss