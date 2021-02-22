Deputies search for suspected package thief in Holiday

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are working to identify a person suspected of stealing packages from homes in the Holiday area.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the suspect on Monday. He is wearing a black Tupac hoodie that says “Poetic Justice” with black Adidas pants and black and red shoes. He has either a scar or a tattoo near his left eye.

Deputies said he is accused of stealing two packages from two different homes in Holiday Lake Estates.

Anyone with information regarding his identity can leave a tip by calling 1-800-706-2488 and referencing case numbers 21005823 and 21005873.

