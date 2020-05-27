Breaking News
Deputies search for missing Port Richey man, 79

Pasco County

(Source: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Port Richey man.

John Melanathy, 79, was last seen in the area of Tamarix Street near Ranch Road Tuesday morning, wearing a black T-shirt and black jeans.

Melanthy is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a 2001 Chevy Suburban with the Florida tag LSSK24.

Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 727-847-8102, option 7 immediately.

