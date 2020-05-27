PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Port Richey man.
John Melanathy, 79, was last seen in the area of Tamarix Street near Ranch Road Tuesday morning, wearing a black T-shirt and black jeans.
Melanthy is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.
He may be driving a 2001 Chevy Suburban with the Florida tag LSSK24.
Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 727-847-8102, option 7 immediately.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tampa Bay summer camps set to open during pandemic with big changes in place
- Deputies search for missing Port Richey man, 79
- STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Onshore wind pattern keeps humidity high
- Tampa school hosts drive-in for Class of 2020 for look back at school year
- ‘I was patient zero’: Pasco man surprised by hospital bills after COVID-19 battle