TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old boy who went missing in New Port Richey.

Elias Mujkanovicf was last seen Wednesday evening on Gum Tree Avenue, wearing a black shirt, green and red shorts and bright blue shoes.

Further information about his disappearance was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.