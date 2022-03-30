TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 21-year-old man who is missing and considered endangered.

Authorities are looking for Kahmir Harris who is 5 feet 10 inches, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to deputies.

Harris was last seen in the Darlington Rd. area of Holiday on March 22, wearing a black T-shirt with a white square on it, red and black plaid pajama pants and navy blue slides.

Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102 or report their tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.