TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who is considered endangered.

The man, Vincent Adonis, 56 was last heard from around 10:30 p.m. on June 16. He may be in the area of Fountain View Lane in Lutz, deputies said.

Deputies said Adonis is about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

They released a photo of Adonis, but did not provide any additional information regarding his disappearance.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report your tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.