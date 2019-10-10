Deputies search for missing, endangered Holiday woman

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 40-year-old woman who went missing in Holiday on Wednesday.
Dawn Charlotte Snyder left her home on Brompton Drive around 5:45 p.m. and has not returned.
Snyder is described as a 5 feet 3 inches tall white female, weighing 120 pounds. She has auburn hair.
Authorities are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911.
