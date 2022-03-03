Deputies search for missing, endangered Holiday man, 33

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 33-year-old man who went missing in Holiday.

Deputies are looking for Bruce Brown, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said Brown was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Landau Street. He was wearing a dark blue shirt and gray shorts.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts can call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102, option 7 or report their tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

