PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said they are searching for a porch pirate who stole packages from at least two homes in a Land O’ Lakes neighborhood.

Deputies said the suspect was seen taking the packages around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the Suncoast Lakes neighborhood.

The suspect may have been driving a blue Chevy car.

Anyone with information about the person’s identity is asked to call 800-706-2488 or submit a tip online by clicking here.

Deputies said residents should have their packages delivered to a community office, or a trusted neighbor or schedule deliveries for a specific day or time to prevent package theft.