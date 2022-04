PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver behind a fatal hit-and-run.

According to the sheriff’s office, a person was run over by an SUV in the parking lot of Dance & Gymnastics Academy of Tampa in the Venezia Court area of Land O’ Lakes.

Detectives say the SUV appears to be a black, newer model Jeep Wrangler.

If you have any info on this case, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.