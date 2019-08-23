Deputies: Pasco man found ‘prowling’ in backyards, cutting off electricity to homes

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested after he was allegedly found prowling behind homes in New Port Richey and cutting off their electricity.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 7800 block of Hardwick Drive at about 11 p.m. Wednesday after a number of citizens reported seeing the man tampering with an electrical box.

Deputies arrived to find the man carrying a pair of pliers and a screwdriver. When asked what he was doing, the man wouldn’t give them an answer, according to an affidavit.

The man, later identified as 40-year-old Kevin Sciallis was arrested for loitering and prowling and booked into the Land O’ Lakes detention center.