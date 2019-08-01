Deputies: Pasco man begged to be arrested so he could sleep in jail

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Zephyrhills man who allegedly begged deputies to take him to jail, got his wish when he was arrested for misuse of the 911 system.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Jeff Ronald Ison called 911 late Tuesday night to report himself for a number of crimes including battery and false imprisonment.

Deputies arrived at Ison’s home and were told he was drunk and nothing happened. They said Ison asked them to call a lieutenant to come over and take him to jail. When they refused, Ison said he would call 911 and do it himself, according to the report.

Deputies explained that the 911 system was for emergency use only, but Ison called 911 again about an hour later, the report stated.

Ison allegedly told dispatchers he was Ronald McDonald, calling to report a disturbance that was about to turn into a hostage situation. He told the dispatcher he planned to assault all of the officers involved in the standoff, which did not exist, and threatened to choke a woman at the location, according to the report.

Deputies visited the home once more and spoke with Ison’s girlfriend, who told them there was no such disturbance.

He was arrested.

Deputies said while en route to jail, Ison told deputies “I just wanted to go to jail so I could get some sleep.”

Ison was booked into the Land O’ Lakes detention center where he faces a charge of misuse of the 911 system.

