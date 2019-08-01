Deputies looking for Victoria’s Secret thieves

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco deputies are currently looking for two suspects who stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret.

The incident happened on July 17 around 7:40 p.m. when two suspects entered the Victoria’s Secret store located at The Shops at Wiregrass Mall with shopping bags.

The two then took pieces of merchandise and put them inside the shopping bags. They left the store without paying for the items, which was worth over $1,000.

If you have any information, please call 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 19029596.