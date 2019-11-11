Deputies looking for purse thief in Pasco County

Pasco County

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are looking for a man who stole purses from the Tampa Premium Outlet Mall.

Deputies say the incident happened on Oct. 31 around 10:30 am. The suspect entered the Coach outlet store and engaged with store staff.

After some time in the store, the suspect selected two purses and walked out of the store.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, please contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 19046286.

