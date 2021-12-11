Deputies looking for missing endangered man out of Port Richey

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing endangered man out of Port Richey.

The sheriff’s office says Michael Quarles, 56, was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday around Grace Drive in Port Richey. He was wearing a baseball hat, a T-shirt, and a black backpack at the time.

Quarles is described as a 5’10” tall man who weighs around 175 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies says Quarles may be in the Clearwater area. If you know where he is, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss