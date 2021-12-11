Deputies looking for missing endangered man out of Port Richey

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing endangered man out of Port Richey.

The sheriff’s office says Michael Quarles, 56, was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday around Grace Drive in Port Richey. He was wearing a baseball hat, a T-shirt, and a black backpack at the time.

Quarles is described as a 5’10” tall man who weighs around 175 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies says Quarles may be in the Clearwater area. If you know where he is, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.