PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Port Richey man, according to a Saturday morning release.

Deputies said Luis Lopez, 61, was last seen Friday at 7 a.m. in the area of Buchanan Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lopez was wearing black pants at the time of his disappearance. It is not known if he was wearing other clothing.

Lopez was described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He also had brown eyes and was bald.

If you know where he is, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or visit PascoSheriff.com/tips.