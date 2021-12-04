Deputies investigating stabbing in Pasco County, say no threat to public

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are investigating a reported stabbing Saturday night at the Hudson Area O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Authorities said the person that claims to have stabbed someone remained on the scene. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the victim that was potentially stabbed.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public’s safety. Additional details are expected to come once deputies locate the alleged victim.

