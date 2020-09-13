Deputies investigating homicide in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning in New Port Richey.

Deputies tell us one person is dead after the alleged incident on Irene Loop off Trouble Creek Road in the Melodie Hills area.

According to a post on the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies have one person in custody. An active search is underway for a second person who left the scene and could be injured, the post says.

“There does not appear to be a threat to the public, as this does not appear to be a random act,” deputies said in the post.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: