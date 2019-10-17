Deputies investigating carjacking and shooting at McDonald’s in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco sheriff’s deputies are on scene of a shooting at a Zephyrhills McDonald’s.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at the McDonald’s on State Road 54. Deputies say one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials tell News Channel 8 a failed carjacking took place in the parking lot which led to the shooting as well as a second carjacking.

Officials have not released a description of the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

LATEST POSTS