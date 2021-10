PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman whose decomposed body was found in Jasmine Estates on Sept. 23.

Deputies said the body was identified as Angelina Failla, 27, of Port Richey who had been reported missing in August.

It’s unclear if authorities have determined their cause of death, but the sheriff’s office said there were no indications of foul play.

An investigation into Failla’s death is ongoing.